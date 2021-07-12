Winchester
- School Board Organizational meeting, 7 p.m. today, Central Administrative Office, 12 N. Washington St.
- City Council meeting and work session, 6 p.m. Tuesday, Rouss City Hall, council chambers.
- Board of Architectural Review, 4 p.m. Thursday, Rouss City Hall, council chambers.
- Tourism Board, 8 a.m. Thursday, Visitor Center, 1400 S. Pleasant Valley Road.
Frederick County
- Social Services Board, 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, County Administration Building, 107 N. Kent St.
- Parks and Recreation Commission, 7 p.m. Tuesday, County Administration Building.
- Board of Supervisors work session, 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, County Administration Building. Regular meeting follows at 7 p.m.
Middletown
- Town Council, 7 p.m. today, Town Office, 7875 Church St.
Clarke County
- Board of Supervisors Personnel Committee, 9:30 a.m. today, followed by a work session at 10 a.m. and Finance Committee at 11 a.m., Berryville-Clarke County Government Center, 101 Chalmers Court.
- Parks and Recreation Advisory Committee, 6 p.m. Wednesday, Clarke County Recreation Center, 225 Al Smith Circle.
- Conservation Easement Authority, 10 a.m. Thursday, government center.
- Berryville-Clarke County Joint Committee on Economic Development and Tourism, 10 a.m. Friday, government center.
Berryville
- Town Council work session, 3 p.m. today, Berryville-Clarke County Government Center, 101 Chalmers Court.
- Town Council, 7 p.m. Tuesday, government center.
For more meeting information, visit the locality's website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.