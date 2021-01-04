Winchester
- Planning Commission work session, 3 p.m. Tuesday, Virtual WebEx.
- City Council, joint city/county Finance Committee, 10 a.m. Wednesday, Virtual WebEx.
- School Board special meeting, 5:30 p.m. Thursday, John Kerr Elementary School, 427 Meadow Branch Ave.
Frederick County
- Information Technology Committee, 9 a.m. Wednesday, County Administration Building, Board of Supervisors meeting room, 107 N. Kent St.
- School Board, 6 p.m. Thursday.
Middletown
- Town Council work session, 7 p.m. today.
Clarke County
- School Board, 6:30 p.m. today, 317 W. Main St.
- Planning Commission, 9 a.m. Friday, Berryville-Clarke County Government Center, 101 Chalmers Court.
For more meeting information or to find out how to attend a meeting virtually, visit the jurisdiction or governing body's website.
