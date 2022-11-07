Winchester
City Council regular meeting and work session, 6 p.m. Wednesday, Rouss City Hall, council chambers.
City offices closed Friday for Veterans Day.
Frederick County
Board of Supervisors work session, 5 p.m. Wednesday, followed by regular meeting at 7 p.m., County Administration Building, 107 N. Kent St.
2022 Transportation Forum, 6 p.m. Thursday, County Administration Building, board room.
County offices closed Friday for Veterans Day.
Middletown
Public Safety Committee, 6 p.m. today, Town Hall, 7875 Church St. A Town Council work session follows at 7 p.m.
Town Hall closed Friday for Veterans Day.
Clarke County
Board of Supervisors’ Personnel Committee, 9:30 a.m. today, followed by a work session at 10 a.m. and Finance Committee at 11 a.m, Berryville-Clarke County Government Center, 101 Chalmers Court.
County offices closed Tuesday for Election Day.
County offices closed Friday for Veterans Day.
Berryville
Town Council, 7 p.m. Tuesday, Berryville-Clarke County Government Center.
Town offices closed Tuesday for Election Day.
Town offices closed Tuesday for Veterans Day.
