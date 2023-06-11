Winchester
- School Board work session, 6 p.m. today, Central Administrative Office, 598 N. Kent St.
- City Council regular meeting and working session, 6 p.m. Tuesday, Rouss City Hall, council chambers, 15 N. Cameron St.
- Board of Zoning Appeals, 4 p.m. Wednesday, Rouss City Hall, council chambers.
- Board of Architectural Review, 4 p.m. Thursday, Rouss City Hall, council chambers.
Frederick County
- Social Services Board, 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, County Administration Building, third floor, 107 N. Kent St.
- Parks and Recreation Commission, 7 p.m. Tuesday, County Administration Building.
- Board of Supervisors, regular meeting at 7 p.m.; closed session begins at 5 p.m., County Administration Building, board room.
Middletown
- Town Council, 7 p.m. today, Town Office, 7875 Church St.
Clarke County
- Board of Supervisors Personnel Committee, 9:30 a.m. today, followed by work session at 10 a.m. and Finance Committee at 11 a.m., Berryville-Clarke County Government Center, 101 Chalmers Court.
- Planning Commission Policy and Transportation Committee, 2 p.m. Wednesday, government center.
Berryville
- Town Council, 7 p.m. Tuesday, Berryville-Clarke County Government Center, 101 Chalmers Court.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.