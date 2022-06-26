Winchester
- Frederick-Winchester Service Authority special meeting, 8:30 a.m. today, Rouss City Hall, Zuckerman Room, 15 N. Cameron St.
- Economic Development Authority Arts & Entertainment Committee, 4 p.m today, Rouss City Hall, Loudoun Conference Room (3rd floor).
- School Board regular business meeting, 6 p.m. today, Central Administrative Office, 12 N. Washington St.
- Parks and Recreation Advisory Board, 6:30 p.m. today, Jim Barnett Park Recreation Center, 1001 E. Cork St.
- Joint School Board/City Council meeting, 5 p.m. Tuesday, Rouss City Hall 4th floor Exhibit Hall.
- City Council regular meeting, 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Rouss City Hall, council chambers.
- School Board organizational meeting, 6 p.m. Tuesday, Central Adminstrative Office.
Frederick County
- Transportation Committee, 8:30 a.m. today, County Administration Building, 107 N. Kent St.
- Public Works Committee, 8 a.m. Tuesday, County Administration Building.
- Board of Zoning Appeals, 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, County Administration Building.
- School Board, 6 p.m. Tuesday, School Administration Office, 1415 Amherst St.
Stephens City
- Planning Commission, 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Town Office, 1033 Locust St.
Middletown
- Planning Commission, 7 p.m. today, Town Hall, 7875 Church St.
Clarke County
- School Board, 6:30 p.m. today, School Administration Office, 317 W. Main St., Berryville.
- Fire & EMS Commission, 6:30 today and Tuesday, Berryville-Clarke County Government Center, 101 Chalmers Court.
- Social Service listening session, 3 p.m. Wednesday, 311 E. Main St., Berryville.
- Planning Commission special meeting, 7 p.m. Wednesday, government center.
- Public hearing proposed 2022 Comprehensive Plan, 7 p.m. Wednesday, government center.
- Planning Commission, 9 a.m. Friday, government center.
- Public hearing historic overlay district demolition criteria, 9 a.m. Friday, government center.
Berryville
- Streets & Utilities Committee, 10 a.m. today, Berryville-Clarke County Government Center.
- Architectural Review Board, 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, government center.
Boyce
- Planning Commission, 7 p.m. today, Town Hall, 23 E. Main St.
- Town Council, 6 p.m. Tuesday, Town Hall.
