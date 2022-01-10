Winchester
- School Board work session, 6 p.m. today, Central Administrative Office, 12 N. Washington St.
- City Council regular meeting, 6 p.m. Tuesday, Rouss City Hall, council chambers, 15 N. Cameron St.
- Board of Zoning Appeals, 4 p.m. Wednesday, Rouss City Hall, council chambers.
Frederick County
- Social Services Board, 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, County Administration Building, 107 N. Kent St.
- Parks and Recreation Commission, 7 p.m. Tuesday, County Administration Building.
- Board of Supervisors work session and regular meeting, starting Wednesday at 5 p.m. and 7 p.m., respectively, County Administration Building.
- Northeast Land Use Plan, 9 a.m. Thursday, County Administration Building, first-floor conference room.
Clarke County
- Planning Commission Comprehensive Plan Committee, 2 p.m. today, Berryville-Clarke County Government Center, 101 Chalmers Court, Berryville.
- Board of Supervisors organizational meeting and work session, 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, government center. Personnel Committee follows at 10:30 a.m. and Finance Committee at 11 a.m.
- FY23 budget Finance Committee with 8 Board Finance Committee, 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, School Administration Office, 317 W. Main St., Berryville.
- Parks and Recreation Advisory Board, 6 p.m. Wednesday, Cllarke County Recreation Center, 225 Al Smith Circle, Berrryville.
Berryville
- Town Council, 7 p.m. Tuesday, Berryville-Clarke County Government Center, 101 Chalmers Court, Berryville.
For more meeting information, visit the locality's website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.