Winchester
- City Council-Board and Commissions, 1 p.m. today, Rouss City Hall, council chambers, 15 N. Cameron St.
- Planning Commission, 3 p.m. Tuesday, Rouss City Hall, council chambers.
- Economic Development Authority, 8 a.m. Tuesday, Rouss City Hall, council chambers.
- Parking Authority, 7:30 a.m. Thursday, George Washington Autopark, 131 N. Kent St.
- Social Services Advisory Board, 4 p.m. Wednesday, 24 Baker St.
Frederick County
- Department of Social Services Board, 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, County Administration Building, 107 N. Kent St.
- Board of Zoning Appeals, 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, County Administration Building board room.
- Historic Resources Advisory Board, 6 p.m. Tuesday, County Administration Building first-floor conference room.
- Agricultural District Advisory Committee, 6 p.m. Tuesday, County Administration Building board room.
- Board of Supervisors, 7 p.m. Wednesday, County Administration Building.
Stephens City
- Historic Preservation Commission, 5 p.m. Tuesday, Town Office, 1033 Locust St.
- Finance Committee, 4 p.m. Wednesday, Town Office.
- Public Safety Committee, 5 p.m. Thursday, Town Office.
Clarke County
- School Board, 6:30 p.m. today, School Administration Building, 317 W. Main St., Berryville.
- Sanitary Authority, 9 a.m. Tuesday, Berryville-Clarke County Government Center, 101 Chalmers Court.
- Board of Supervisors, 1 p.m. Tuesday, government center.
- Economic Development Advisory Committee, 1 p.m. Wednesday, government center.
- Berryville-Clarke County Joint Committee on Economic Development and Tourism, 10 a.m. Friday, government center.
