Winchester
- City Council regular meeting, 6 p.m. Tuesday, Rouss City Hall, council chambers, 15 N. Cameron St.
School Board business meeting, 6 p.m. today, John Kerr Elementary School, 427 Meadow Branch Avenue.
- Winchester Parking Authority, 7:45 a.m. Thursday, George Washington Autopark, 131 N. Kent St.
- City Council Planning & Economic Development Committee, 2 p.m. Thursday, Rouss City Hall, council chambers.
Frederick County
- Community Policy & Management Team, 1 p.m. today, County Administration Building, 107 N. Kent St.
- Public Safety Committee, 8:30 a.m. Thursday, Public Safety Building, 1080 Coverstone Drive.
Stephens City
- Finance Committee, 4 p.m. Wednesday, Town Office, 1033 Locust St.
- Public Safety Committee, 5 p.m. Thursday, Town Office.
Middletown
- Planning Commission, 7 p.m. today, Town Office, 7875 Church St.
Clarke County
- School Board, 6:30 p.m. today, School Administration Office, 317 W. Main St., Berryville
Berryville
- Streets & Utilities Committee, 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Berryville-Clarke County Government Center, 101 Chalmers Court.
Multijurisdictional
- Frederick-Winchester Service Authority organizational steering committee, 9 a.m. Wednesday, Frederick Water office, 315 Tasker Road.
