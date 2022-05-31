Winchester
Economic Development Authority special meeting, 8 a.m. Wednesday, Rouss City Hall, Zuckerman Room, 15 N. Cameron St.
Frederick-Winchester Service Authority organizational meeting, 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, Frederick Water office, 315 Tasker Road.
Board of Architectural Review, 4 p.m. Thursday, Rouss City Hall, council chambers.
Community meeting hosted by City Council members Madelyn Rodriguez and Phil Milstead, 10 a.m. Saturday, Shawnee fire station, 2210 Valor Drive.
Frederick County
Planning Commission, 7 p.m. Wednesday, County Administration Building, 107 N. Kent St.
Stephens City
Planning Commission, 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Town Office, 1033 Locust St.
Clarke County
Planning Commission work session, 3 p.m. today, Berryville-Clarke County Government Center, 101 Chalmers Court.
Planning Commission business meeting, 9 a.m. Friday, government center.
Berryville
Architectural Review Board, 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, Berryville-Clarke County Government Center, 101 Chalmers Court.
Boyce
Town Council, 6 p.m. Tuesday, Town Hall, 23 E. Main St.
For more meeting information, visit the locality’s website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Stay on topic. The comment section is for remarks specifically regarding the article or opinion piece. It is not a forum to attack someone with another perspective. If you disagree with a commenter, civilly provide your reasons why. Comments will be sent to a moderator for approval or denial before they are posted.