Winchester
- School Board, 6 p.m. today, John Kerr Elementary School, 427 Meadow Branch Ave.
- Parks and Recreation Advisory Board, 6:30 p.m. today, Jim Barnett Park Recreation Center, 1001 E. Cork St.
- City Council regular meeting and work session, 6 p.m. Tuesday, Rouss City Hall, council chambers, 15 N. Cameron St.
- Economic Development Authority-Main Street Committee, 9 a.m. Wednesday, Rouss City Hall, Cameron Conference Room (third floor).
- Community Policy and Management Team, 3 p.m. Wednesday, 24 Baker St.
- Winchester Parking Authority, 7:30 a.m. Thursday, Rouss City Hall, Zuckerman Room.
- City Council Committee-Planning and Economic Development, Rouss City Hall, council chambers.
Frederick County
- Transportation Committee, 8:30 a.m. today, County Administration Building, first-floor conference room, 107 N. Kent St., Winchester.
- Board of Supervisors, 7 p.m. Wednesday, County Administration Building.
- Public Safety Committee, 8 a.m. Thursday, Public Safety Building, 1080 Coverstone Drive.
Middletown
- Planning Commission, 7 p.m. today, Town Hall, 7875 Church St.
Clarke County
- School Board, 6:30 p.m. today, School Administration Office, 317 W. Main St., Berryville.
- Community Policy and Management Team, 2 p.m. Tuesday, Berryville-Clarke County Government Center, 101 Chalmers Court, Berrvyille.
- Planning Commission Policy and Transportation Committee, 2 p.m. Wednesday, government center.
- Industrial Development Authority, 1 p.m. Thursday, government center.
- Berryville-Clarke County Joint Committee on Economic Development and Tourism, 10 a.m. Thursday, government center.
Berryville
- Town Council Community Development Committee, 9 a.m. today, Berryville-Clarke County Government Center, 101 Chalmers Court, Berrvyille.
- Town Council Streets and Utilities Committee, 10 a.m. today, government center.
- Town Council Public Safety Committee, 3 p.m. today, government center.
Boyce
- Town Council, 6 p.m. Tuesday, Town Hall, 23 E. Main St., Boyce.
***
For more meeting information, visit the locality's website.
