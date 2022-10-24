Winchester
  • School Board, 6 p.m. today, John Kerr Elementary School, 427 Meadow Branch Ave.
  • Parks and Recreation Advisory Board, 6:30 p.m. today, Jim Barnett Park Recreation Center, 1001 E. Cork St.
  • City Council regular meeting and work session, 6 p.m. Tuesday, Rouss City Hall, council chambers, 15 N. Cameron St.
  • Economic Development Authority-Main Street Committee, 9 a.m. Wednesday, Rouss City Hall, Cameron Conference Room (third floor).
  • Community Policy and Management Team, 3 p.m. Wednesday, 24 Baker St.
  • Winchester Parking Authority, 7:30 a.m. Thursday, Rouss City Hall, Zuckerman Room.
  • City Council Committee-Planning and Economic Development, Rouss City Hall, council chambers.
Frederick County
  • Transportation Committee, 8:30 a.m. today, County Administration Building, first-floor conference room, 107 N. Kent St., Winchester.
  • Board of Supervisors, 7 p.m. Wednesday, County Administration Building.
  • Public Safety Committee, 8 a.m. Thursday, Public Safety Building, 1080 Coverstone Drive.
Middletown
  • Planning Commission, 7 p.m. today, Town Hall, 7875 Church St.
Clarke County
  • School Board, 6:30 p.m. today, School Administration Office, 317 W. Main St., Berryville.
  • Community Policy and Management Team, 2 p.m. Tuesday, Berryville-Clarke County Government Center, 101 Chalmers Court, Berrvyille.
  • Planning Commission Policy and Transportation Committee, 2 p.m. Wednesday, government center.
  • Industrial Development Authority, 1 p.m. Thursday, government center.
  • Berryville-Clarke County Joint Committee on Economic Development and Tourism, 10 a.m. Thursday, government center. 
Berryville
  • Town Council Community Development Committee, 9 a.m. today, Berryville-Clarke County Government Center, 101 Chalmers Court, Berrvyille.
  • Town Council Streets and Utilities Committee, 10 a.m. today, government center.
  • Town Council Public Safety Committee, 3 p.m. today, government center.
Boyce
  • Town Council, 6 p.m. Tuesday, Town Hall, 23 E. Main St., Boyce.

