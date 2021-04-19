Winchester
City Council Boards & Commissions, 1 p.m. today, Rouss City Hall, council chambers, 15 N. Cameron St.
Economic Development Authority, 8 a.m. Tuesday, virtual WebEx.
Planning Commission, 3 p.m. Tuesday, virtual WebEx.
City Council special meeting-public safety, 5 p.m. Wednesday, Rouss City Hall, council chambers.
Frederick County
Board of Zoning Appeals, 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, County Administration Building, 107 N. Kent St.
School Board, 7 p.m. Tuesday, school administration office. With the exception of those who previously registered, members of the general public will not be allowed to attend due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The meeting will be made accessible to the public via a live video stream on the FCPS YouTube page at https://youtu.be/8eJ7_1e3jHo
Finance Committee, 8 a.m. Wednesday, County Administration Building, first floor conference Room.
Planning Commission, 7 p.m. Wednesday, County Administration Building.
Development Review and Regulations Committee, 7 p.m. Thursday, County Administration Building, first floor conference Room.
Stephens City
Historic Preservation Commission, 5 p.m. Tuesday, Town Office, 1033 Locust St.
Finance Committee, 4 p.m. Wednesday, Town Office.
Newtown Heritage Festival, 7:15 p.m. Thursday, Town Office.
Clarke County
Board of Zoning Appeals public hearing, 10 a.m. today, Berryville-Clarke County Government Center, 101 Chalmers Court.
Community Policy and Management Team, 2 p.m. today, government center.
Sanitary Authority, 9 a.m. Tuesday, government center.
Board of Supervisors, 1 p.m. Tuesday, government center.
Broadband Implementation Committee, 2 pm. Wednesday, government center.
Industrial Development Authority, 1 p.m. Thursday, government center.
