Winchester
  • Board of Architectural Review, 4 p.m. Thursday, Rouss City Hall, 15 N. Cameron St.
  • City government offices closed Friday for the Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival.
Frederick County
  • County government offices closed Friday for the Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival. Animal shelter closed Friday and Saturday.
Middletown
  • Special meeting with work session to follow at 7 p.m. today.
Clarke County
  • Planning Commission work session, 3 p.m. Tuesday, Berryville-Clarke County Government Center, 101 Chalmers Court.
  • Planning Commission regular meeting with continued public hearing on Carter Hall Estate LLC, 9 a.m. Friday, government center.

Boyce

Town Council, 7 p.m. Tuesday, Town Hall, 23 E. Main St.

