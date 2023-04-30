Winchester
- Board of Architectural Review, 4 p.m. Thursday, Rouss City Hall, 15 N. Cameron St.
- City government offices closed Friday for the Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival.
Frederick County
- County government offices closed Friday for the Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival. Animal shelter closed Friday and Saturday.
Middletown
- Special meeting with work session to follow at 7 p.m. today.
Clarke County
- Planning Commission work session, 3 p.m. Tuesday, Berryville-Clarke County Government Center, 101 Chalmers Court.
- Planning Commission regular meeting with continued public hearing on Carter Hall Estate LLC, 9 a.m. Friday, government center.
Boyce
Town Council, 7 p.m. Tuesday, Town Hall, 23 E. Main St.
