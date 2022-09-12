Winchester

Economic Development Authority special meeting, 9:45 a.m. today, Rouss City Hall, Cameron Conference Room, 15 N. Cameron St.

School Board work session, 6 p.m. today, Central Administrative Office, 12 N. Washington St.

City Council, 6 p.m. Tuesday, Rouss City Hall, council chambers.

Tourism Board, 8 a.m. Thursday, Visitors Center, 1400 S. Pleasant Valley Road.

Board of Architectural Review, 4 p.m. Thursday, Rouss City Hall, council chambers.

Frederick County

Economic Development Authority, 8 a.m. Tuesday, County Administration Building, first-floor conference room, 107 N. Kent St.

Social Services Board, 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, County Administration Building.

Parks and Recreation Commission, 7 p.m. Tuesday, County Administration Building.

Board of Supervisors work session, 5 p.m. Wednesday, followed by regular meeting at 7 p.m., County Administration Building.

Middletown

Town Council, 7 p.m. today, Town Hall, 7875 Church St.

Clarke County

Board of Supervisors Personnel Committee, 9:30 a.m. today, followed by 10 a.m. work session and 11 a.m. Finance Committee, Berryville-Clarke County Government Center, 101 Chalmers Court.

Berryville

Town Council, 7 p.m. Tuesday, Berryville-Clarke County Government Center.

