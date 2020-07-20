Winchester
School Board, 5:30 p.m. today, closed session. A business meeting will follow at 6 p.m.
Economic Development Authority, 8 a.m. Tuesday, Virtual-WebEx.
Planning Commission, 3 p.m. Tuesday, Virtual Web-Ex.
Social Services Advisory Board, 4 p.m. Thursday, Virtual WebEx.
Parking Authority, 7:30 a.m. Thursday, Virtual Web-Ex.
Frederick County School Board, 6 p.m Tuesday. Meeting will be livestreamed on Facebook. Comments need to be emailed by 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Board of Zoning Appeals, 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, County Administration Building board room, 107 N. Kent St.
Stephens City
Historic Preservation Commission, 5 p.m. Tuesday. Beautification Committee meets at 5:30 p.m.
Public Works Committee, 4:30 p.m. Wednesday. Ordinance Committee meets at 5 p.m.
Newtown Heritage Festival, 7:15 p.m. Thursday.
Clarke County
School Board, 6:30 p.m. today, school administrative offices, 317 W. Main St.
Board of Equalization, 9 a.m. today, Berryville-Clarke County Government Center, 101 Chalmers Court.
Sanitary Authority, 9 a.m. Tuesday, Berryville-Clarke County Government Center.
Board of Supervisors, 1 p.m. Tuesday, Berryville-Clarke County Government Center. 6:3 p.m. public hearings on court costs and Clarke-Warren boundary adjustment.
Broadband Implementation Committee, 2 p.m. Wednesday, Berryville-Clarke County Government Center.
School Board, 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, 317 W. Main St.
Conservation Easement Authority, 10 a.m. Thursday, Berryville-Clarke County Government Center.
Industrial Development Authority, 1 p.m. Thursday, Berryville-Clarke County Government Center.
Berryville
Town Council special meeting, 6 p.m. Thursday, Berryville-Clarke County Government Center, 101 Chalmers Court.
For more information on attending a meeting virtually, visit the website for the locality or the governing body.
