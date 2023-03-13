Winchester
- School Board, 6 p.m. today, Central Administrative Office, 598 N. Kent St.
- City Council, 6 p.m. Tuesday, Rouss City Hall, 15 N. Cameron St.
Frederick County
- Parks and Recreation Commission, 7 p.m. Tuesday, County Administration Building, 107 N. Kent St.
- Public Safety Committee, 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, Public Safety Building, 1080 Coverstone Drive.
Middletown
- Town Council, 7 p.m. today, Town Office, 7875 Church St.
- Personnel Committee, 6 p.m. Wednesday, Town Office.
Clarke County
- Board of Supervisors Personnel Committee, 9:30 a.m. today, followed by a work session at 10 a.m. and Finance Committee at 11 a.m., Berryville-Clarke County Government Center, 101 Chalmers Court.
- Board of Social Services, 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, government center.
- Economic Development Advisory Committee, 1 p.m. Wednesday, government center.
Berryville
- Town Council, 7 p.m. Tuesday, Berryville-Clarke County Government Center, 101 Chalmers Court.
- Streets & Utilities Committee, 3 p.m. Wednesday, government center.
