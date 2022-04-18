Winchester
- Frederick-Winchester Service Authority, 8:30 a.m. today, Rouss City Hall, fourth floor Exhibit Hall.
- Council committee - Boards & Commissions, 1 p.m. today, Rouss City Hall, Zuckerman Room.
- Planning Commission, 3 p.m. Tuesday, Rouss City Hall, council chambers.
- Winchester Parking Authority, 7:30 a.m. Thursday, George Washington Autopark, 131 N. Kent St.
- Tourism Board, 8 a.m. Thursday, Visitor Center, 1400 S. Pleasant Valley Road.
- Board of Architectural Review, 4 p.m. Thursday, Rouss City Hall, council chambers.
Frederick County
- School Board, 7 p.m. Thursday, School Administration Building, 1415 Amherst St.
Stephens City
- Town Council work session, 6 p.m. Tuesday, Town Office, 1033 Locust St.
- Newtown Heritage Festival, 7:15 p.m. Thursday, Town Office.
Clarke County
- Sanitary Authority, 9 a.m. Tuesday, Berryville-Clarke County Government Center, 101 Chalmers Court. Public hearing on usage fees.
- Board of Supervisors, 1 p.m. Tuesday, government center.
- Litter Committee, 1 p.m. Tuesday, government center.
- Social Services Board, 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, government center.
- Joint Berryville-Clarke County Economic Development & Tourism meeting, 10 a.m. Friday, government center.
Berryville
- Town Council special meeting, 5 p.m. Tuesday, Berryville-Clarke County Government Center.
For more meeting information, visit the locality's website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Stay on topic. The comment section is for remarks specifically regarding the article or opinion piece. It is not a forum to attack someone with another perspective. If you disagree with a commenter, civilly provide your reasons why. Comments will be sent to a moderator for approval or denial before they are posted.