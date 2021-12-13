Multijurisdictional
Frederick-Winchester Service Authority, 8:30 a.m. today, Rouss City Hall fourth floor exhibit hall, 15 N. Cameron St., Winchester.
Winchester-Frederick Tourism Board, 8 a.m. Thursday, Visitors Center, 1400 S. Pleasant Valley Road, Winchester.
Northwestern Regional Juvenile Detention Commission, 10:30 a.m. Thursday, 145 Fort Collier Road.
Winchester
City Council-Boards and Commissions, 1 p.m. today, Rouss City Hall council chambers, 15 N. Cameron St.
School Board business meeting, 6 p.m. today, John Kerr Elementary School, 427 Meadow Branch Ave.
City Council special meeting, 5 p.m. Tuesday, Rouss City Hall council chambers.
City Council regular meeting, 6 p.m. Tuesday, Rouss City Hall council chambers.
Frederick County
Social Services Board, 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, Sunshine Room on 3rd floor of Department of Social Services offices.
Parks and Recreation Commission, 7 p.m. Tuesday, County Administration Building, 107 N. Kent St.
Middletown
Town Council, 7 p.m. today, Town Office, 7875 Church St.
Clarke County
Board of Supervisors Personnel Committee, 9 a.m. today, followed by Finance Committee at 9:30 a.m. and a work session at 10:30 a.m., Berryville-Clarke County Government Center, 101 Chalmers Court.
School Board, 6:30 p.m. today, School Administration Office, 317 W. Main St., Berryville.
Social Services Board, 10 a.m. Wednesday, government center.
Berryville
Town Council, 7 p.m. Tuesday, Berryville-Clarke County Government Center, 101 Chalmers Court.
For more meeting information, visit the locality’s website.
