Winchester
- School Board, 6 p.m. today, John Kerr Elementary School, 427 Meadow Branch Ave.
- Community input meeting/Winchester Parks and Recreation Department, 5:30-6:60 p.m. today, John Kerr Elementary School.
- City Council, 6 p.m. Tuesday, Rouss City Hall, council chambers, 15 N. Cameron St.
- Economic Development Authority, 8 a.m. Tuesday, Rouss City Hall.
Frederick County
- Joint Board of Supervisors/EDA meeting, 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, County Administration Building, 107 N. Kent St.
- Board of Supervisors, 7 p.m. Wednesday, County Administration Building.
Stephens City
- Planning Commission, 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Town Office, 1033 Locust St.
Clarke County
- School Board, 6:30 p.m. today, School Administration Building, 317 W. Main St.
- Industrial Development Authority, Thursday, Berryville-Clarke County Government Center, 101 Chalmers Court.
Berryville
- Planning Commission, 7 p.m. Tuesday, Berryville-Clarke County Government Center, 101 Chalmers Court.
Boyce
- Planning Commission, 7 p.m. today, Town Hall, 23 E. Main St.
- Town Council, 6 p.m. Tuesday, Town Hall.
