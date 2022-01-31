Winchester
City Council Finance Committee, 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Rouss City Hall, Zuckerman Room, 15 N. Cameron St.
Planning Commission work session, 3 p.m. Tuesday, virtual-WebEx.
Frederick-Winchester Service Authority, 9 a.m. Wednesday, Frederick Water, 315 Tasker Road.
Board of Architectural Review, 4 p.m. Thursday, Rouss City Hall, council chambers.
Old Town Advancement Commission, 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Rouss City Hall, Zuckerman Room.
Frederick County
School Board, 7 p.m. Tuesday, School Administration Building, 1415 Amherst St.
Parks and Recreation Appeals Committee, 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, County Administration Building, 107 N. Kent St.
Board of Supervisors closed session, 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, County Administration Building.
Economic Development Authority, 8 a.m. Thursday, County Administration Building.
Board and Planning Retreat, 8 a.m. Friday, County Administration Building.
Middletown
Town Council work session, 7 p.m. today, Town Office, 7875 Church St.
Clarke County
Planning Commission work session, 3 p.m. Tuesday, Berryville-Clarke County Government Center, 101 Chalmers Court.
Planning Commission, 9 a.m. Friday, government center.
Berryville
Architectural Review Board, 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, Berryville-Clarke County Government Center, 101 Chalmers Court.
Personnel Committee, 10 a.m. Thursday, government center.
Boyce
Planning Commission, 7 p.m. today, Town Hall, 23 E. Main St.
Town Council, 7 p.m. Tuesday, Town Hall.
