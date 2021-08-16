Winchester
- City Council-Boards & Commissions, 1 p.m. today, Rouss City Hall, council chambers, 15 N. Cameron St.
- Economic Development Authority, 8 a.m. Tuesday, Rouss City Hall, council chambers.
- Planning Commission, 3 p.m. Tuesday, Rouss City Hall.
- Board of Architectural Review, 4 p.m. Thursday, Rouss City Hall, council chambers.
- Tourism Board, 8 a.m. Thursday, Visitor Center, 1400 S. Pleasant Valley Road.
Frederick County
- Board of Zoning Appeals, 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, County Administration Building, 107 N. Kent St.
- Finance Committee, 8 a.m. Wednesday, County Administration Building, first floor conference room.
- Planning Commission, 7 p.m. Wednesday, County Administration Building, board room.
- Public Safety Committee, 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, Public Safety Building, 1080 Coverstone Drive.
Stephens City
- Historic Preservation Commission, 5 p.m. Tuesday, Town Office, 1033 Locust St.
- Public Works, 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, Town Office. Ordinance Committee follows at 5 p.m.
- Newtown Heritage Festival, 7:15 p.m. Thursday, Town Office.
Clarke County
- Sanitation Authority, 9 a.m. Tuesday, Berryville-Clarke County Government Center, 101 Chalmers Court.
- Board of Supervisors, 1 p.m. Tuesday, government center. Evening session starts at 6:30 p.m.
- Social Services Board, 10 a.m. Wednesday, government center.
- Conservation Easement Authority, 10 a.m. Thursday, government center.
Berryville
Architectural Review Board, 12:30 .m. Wednesday, Berryville-Clarke County Government Center, 101 Chalmers Court.
For more meeting information, visit the locality's website.
