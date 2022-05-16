Winchester
- Local Board of Building Code Appeals, 4 p.m. today, Rouss City Hall, Zuckerman Room, 15 N. Cameron St.
- City Council-Boards and Commissions, 1 p.m. today, Rouss City Hall, Zuckerman Room.
- Economic Development Authority, 8 a.m. Tuesday, Rouss City Hall, Zuckerman Room.
- Planning Commission, 3 p.m. Tuesday, Rouss City Hall, Zuckerman Room.
- Board of Architectural Review, 4 p.m. Thursday, Rouss City Hall, council chambers.
Frederick County
- Board of Zoning Appeals, 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, County Administration Building, 107 N. Kent St.
- Supervisors' Finance Committee, 8 a.m. Wednesday, County Administration Building.
- Planning Commission, 7 p.m. Wednesday, County Administration Building.
- Human Resources Committee, 9 a.m. Friday, County Administration Building.
Stephens City
- Town Council work session, 6 p.m. Tuesday, Town Office, 1033 Locust St.
- Newtown Heritage Festival Committee, 7:15 p.m. Tuesday, Town Office.
Clarke County
- Sanitary Authority, 9 a.m. Tuesday, Berryville-Clarke County Government Center, 101 Chalmers Court.
- Board of Supervisors, 1 p.m. Tuesday, government center. Public hearings at 6:30 p.m.
- Social Services Board, 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, government center.
- Historic Preservation Commission, 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, NIKS, 15 Crow St.
- Economic Development Advisory Committee, 1 p.m. Wednesday, government center.
For more meeting information, visit the local government's website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Stay on topic. The comment section is for remarks specifically regarding the article or opinion piece. It is not a forum to attack someone with another perspective. If you disagree with a commenter, civilly provide your reasons why. Comments will be sent to a moderator for approval or denial before they are posted.