Winchester

Towing & Recovery Board, 3 p.m. today, Timbrook Public Safety Center, 3rd floor conference room, 231 E. Piccadilly St.

Economic Development Authority, 8 a.m. Tuesday, Rouss City Hall, council chambers, 15 N. Cameron St.

Planning Commission, 3 p.m. Tuesday, Rouss City Hall, council chambers.

City offices closed Thursday and Friday for the Christmas holiday.

Frederick County

Community Policy and Management Team, noon today, County Administration Building, 107 N. Kent St.

County offices closed Thursday and Friday. Landfill and citizen convenience sites close at noon Friday and remain closed Saturday.

Middletown

Town offices closed Friday and Dec. 27.

Clarke County

Community Policy and Management Team, 2 p.m. today, Berryville-Clarke County Government Center, 101 Chalmers Court.

Sanitary Authority, 9 a.m. Tuesday, government center.

Board of Supervisors, 1 p.m. Tuesday, government center.

Litter Committee, 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, government center.

Board public hearings on septic, short-term rentals amendments.

County offices closed Thursday and Friday.

