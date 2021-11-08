Winchester
Local Board of Building Code Appeals, 4 p.m. today, Rouss City Hall, council chambers.
School Board work session, 6 p.m. today, Central Administrative Office, 12 N. Washington St.
City Council regular meeting and work session, 6 p.m. Tuesday, Rouss City Hall, council chambers.
Board of Zoning Appeals, 4 p.m. Wednesday, Rouss City Hall, council chambers.
City offices closed Thursday for Veterans Day.
Frederick County
Comprehensive Plans & Programs Committee,t 7 p.m. today, County Administration Building, first floor conference room, 107 N. Kent St.
Social Services Board, 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, County Administration Building, DSS office.
Board of Supervisors, closed session, 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, followed by regular meeting at 7 p.m., County Administration Building.
County offices closed Thursday for Veterans Day. Landfill closes at noon. Neighborhood convenience sites willl operate on normal schedule.
Human Resources Committee, 9 a.m. Friday, County Administration Building.
Stephens City
Town Council, 7 p.m. Tuesday, Town Office, 1033 Locust St.
Middletown
Town Council, 7 p.m. today, Town Office, 7875 Church St.
Offices closed Thursday for Veterans Day.
Clarke County
Board of Supervisors Personnel Committee, 9:30 a.m. today, followed by work session at 10 a.m. and finance at 11 a.m., Berryville-Clarke County Government Center, 101 Chalmers Court.
Historic Preservation Commission, 4 p.m. Wednesday, government center.
Fire & EMS Commission, 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, government center.
Offices closed Thursday for Veterans Day.
Conservation Easement Authority, 10 a.m. Friday, government center.
Berryville
Town Council, 7 p.m. Tuesday, government center.
Check the locality’s website for more meeting information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.