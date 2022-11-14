Winchester
School Board work session, 6 p.m. today, Central Administrative Office, 12 N. Washington St.
Economic Development Authority, 8 a.m. Tuesday, Rouss City Hall, Zuckerman Room, 15 N. Cameron St.
Planning Commission, 3 p.m. Tuesday, Rouss City Hall, council chambers.
City Council-Planning and Economic Development Committee, 2 p.m. Thursday, council chambers.
Tourism Board, 8 a.m. Thursday, Visitor Center, 1400 S. Pleasant Valley Road.
EDA-Main Street Committee, 9 a.m. Thursday, Rouss City Hall, Cameron Conference Room, third floor.
Frederick County
Shawneeland Sanitary District Advisory Committee, 7 p.m. today, Sanitary District Office, 50 Tomahawk Trail.
Board of Zoning Appeals, 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, County Administration Building, board room, 107 N. Kent St.
Parks and Recreation Commission, 7 p.m. Tuesday, County Administration Building.
Middletown
Town Council, 7 p.m. today, Town Hall, 7875 Church St.
Clarke County
Sanitary Authority, 9 a.m. Tuesday, Berryville-Clarke County Government Center, 101 Chalmers Court ,Berryville.
Litter Committee, 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, government center.
Social Services Board, 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, government center.
Economic Development Advisory Committee, 1 p.m. Wednesday, government center.
Berryville Area Development Authority, 7 p.m. Wednesday, government center.
Berryville
Town Council Personnel Committee, 9 a.m. Tuesday, government center.
Town Council Budget and Finance Committee, 10 a.m. Tuesday, government center.
Town Council, 7 p.m. Tuesday, government center.
