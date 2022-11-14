Winchester

School Board work session, 6 p.m. today, Central Administrative Office, 12 N. Washington St.

Economic Development Authority, 8 a.m. Tuesday, Rouss City Hall, Zuckerman Room, 15 N. Cameron St.

Planning Commission, 3 p.m. Tuesday, Rouss City Hall, council chambers.

City Council-Planning and Economic Development Committee, 2 p.m. Thursday, council chambers.

Tourism Board, 8 a.m. Thursday, Visitor Center, 1400 S. Pleasant Valley Road.

EDA-Main Street Committee, 9 a.m. Thursday, Rouss City Hall, Cameron Conference Room, third floor.

Frederick County

Shawneeland Sanitary District Advisory Committee, 7 p.m. today, Sanitary District Office, 50 Tomahawk Trail.

Board of Zoning Appeals, 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, County Administration Building, board room, 107 N. Kent St.

Parks and Recreation Commission, 7 p.m. Tuesday, County Administration Building.

Middletown

Town Council, 7 p.m. today, Town Hall, 7875 Church St.

Clarke County

Sanitary Authority, 9 a.m. Tuesday, Berryville-Clarke County Government Center, 101 Chalmers Court ,Berryville.

Litter Committee, 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, government center.

Social Services Board, 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, government center.

Economic Development Advisory Committee, 1 p.m. Wednesday, government center.

Berryville Area Development Authority, 7 p.m. Wednesday, government center.

Berryville

Town Council Personnel Committee, 9 a.m. Tuesday, government center.

Town Council Budget and Finance Committee, 10 a.m. Tuesday, government center.

Town Council, 7 p.m. Tuesday, government center.

