Winchester
Planning Commission work session, 3 p.m. Tuesday, Virtual — Webex.
Old Town Advancement Commission, 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Virtual — Webex.
Board of Architectural Review, 4 p.m. Thursday, location to be determined.
Frederick County School Board work session, 7 p.m. Tuesday, With the exception of those who previously registered to attend the meeting in person, members of the general public will not be allowed to attend the meeting due to the COVID-19 pandemic due. The meeting will be made accessible to the public via a live video stream on the FCPS YouTube page at https://youtu.be/cfBMqXzBjYE
Planning Commission, 7 p.m. Wednesday, County Administration Building, 107 N. Kent St.
Economic Development Authority, 8 a.m. Thursday, County Administration Building.
Clarke County
Planning Commission work session, 3 p.m. Tuesday, Berryville-Clarke County Government Center, 101 Chalmers Court.
Economic Development Advisory Commission, 1 p.m. Wednesday, Berryville-Clarke County Government Center.
Berryville Area Development Authority, 7 p.m. Wednesday, Berryville-Clarke County Government Center.
Planning Commission, 9 a.m. Friday, Berryville-Clarke County Government Center.
Berryville
Architectural Review Board, 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, Modern Mercantile, 23 E. Main St.
For more meeting information or to find out how to participate in a meeting virtually, visit the locality/governing body’s website.
