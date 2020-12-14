Winchester
School Board business meeting, 6 p.m. today, John Kerr Elementary School, 427 Meadow Branch Ave.
Economic Development Authority, 8 a.m. Tuesday, Virtual-Webex.
Planning Commission, 3 p.m. Tuesday, Rouss City Hall.
Community Development Committee, 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, Virtual-Webex.
Old Town Advancement Commission work group, 5:30 pm. Thursday, Rouss City Hall, fourth floor exhibit hall.
Frederick County Board of Zoning Appeals, 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, County Administration Building, supervisors’ meeting room.
School Board, 6 p.m. Tuesday. Closed session, followed by regular meeting at 7 p.m. The meeting will be made accessible to the public via a live video stream on the FCPS YouTube page at https://youtu.be/n2Ls1xg_ViQ.
Agricultural District Advisory Committee, 6 p.m. Tuesday, County Administration Building, supervisors’ meeting room.
Planning Commission, 7 p.m. Wednesday, County Administration Building, supervisors’ meeting room.
Middletown Joint public hearing, 7 p.m. today, followed by regular Town Council meeting, Town Office, 7875 Church St.
Clarke County
School Board, 6:30 p.m. today, school administration office, 317 W. Main St., Berryville.
Sanitary Authority, 9 a.m. Tuesday, Berryville-Clarke County Government Center, 101 Chalmers Court.
Board of Supervisors, 1 p.m. Tuesday, Berryville-Clarke County Goverment Center. Evening session at 6:30 p.m. will have public hearings on Recreation Component Plan and Watermelon Pickers Fest.
Department of Social Services, 10 a.m. Wednesday, Berryville-Clarke County Government Center.
Conservation Easement Authority, 10 a.m. Thursday, Berryville-Clarke County Government Center.
Multijurisdictional
Winchester-Frederick County Tourism Board, 8 a.m. Thursday, Virtual-Webex.
For information on attending a meeting virtually, visit the panel or locality’s website.
