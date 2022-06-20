Winchester
- City offices closed today for Juneteenth observance.
- Frederick-Winchester Service Authority, 8:30 a.m. today, Rouss City Hall, 4th floor exhibit hall, 15 N. Cameron St. Special meeting 8:30 a.m. Tuesday.
- Planning Commission, 3 p.m. Tuesday, Rouss City Hall, council chambers.
- City Council Board & Commissions, 1 p.m. Tuesday, Rouss City Hall, council chambers.
- Community Policy and Management Team, 3 p.m. Wednesday, 24 Baker St.
Frederick County
- County offices closed today.
- School Board, 7 p.m. Tuesday, School Administration Office, 1415 Amherst St.
Stephens City
- Town offices closed today.
- Work session, 6 p.m. Tuesday, Town Office, 1033 Locust St.
- Planning Commission, 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Town Office.
Clarke County
- County offices closed today.
- Sanitary Authority, 9 a.m. Tuesday, Berryville-Clarke County Government Center, 101 Chalmers Court.
- Board of Supervisors, 1 p.m. Tuesday, government center.
- Litter Committee, 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, government center.
- Supervisors' public hearings, 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, government center.
Berryville
- Town offices closed today.
For more meeting information, visit the locality's website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Stay on topic. The comment section is for remarks specifically regarding the article or opinion piece. It is not a forum to attack someone with another perspective. If you disagree with a commenter, civilly provide your reasons why. Comments will be sent to a moderator for approval or denial before they are posted.