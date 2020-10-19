Following are some of the government meetings scheduled this week:

WinchesterEconomic Development Authority, 8 a.m. Tuesday, Virtual-WebEx

Planning Commission, 3 p.m. Tuesday, Rouss City Hall, Council Chambers,

Frederick CountyBoard of Zoning Appeals, 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, Board of Supervisors Meeting Room, 107 N. Kent St.

Historic Resources Advisory Committee, 6 p.m. Tuesday, Board of Supervisors Meeting Room, 107 N. Kent St.

School Board, 7 p.m. Tuesday. The meeting will be streamed on the school division’s YouTube page at https://youtu.be/PSqAUxiRTlA

Planning Commission, 7 p.m. Wednesday, Board of Supervisors Meeting Room, 107 N. Kent St.

Northwestern Regional Jail Authority, 10 Thursday, NRADC, 147 Fort Collier Road

Stephens City

Historic Preservation Commission, 5 p.m. Tuesday.

Beautification Committee, 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Public Works Committee, 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Ordinance Committee, 5 p.m. Wednesday.

Clarke County

Joint Administrative Services, 10 a.m. today, Berryville-Clarke County Government Center, 101 Chalmers Court

Board of Supervisors, 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. (if needed) Tuesday, Berryville-Clarke County Government Center, 101 Chalmers Court

For more meeting information, visit the locality’s website.

