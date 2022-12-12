Winchester
- School Board, 6 p.m. today, John Kerr Elementary School, 427 Meadow Branch Ave.
- Parks and Recreation Advisory Board, 6:30 p.m. today, Jim Barnett Park Recreation Center, 1001 E. Cork St.
- NRJDC Commission, 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Juvenile Detention Center, 145 Fort Collier Road.
Frederick County
- Social Services Board, 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, County Administration Building, 107 N. Kent St.
- Board of Supervisors work session, 6 p.m. Wednesday, followed by regular meeting at 7 p.m., County Administration Building.
Middletown
- Town Council, 7 p.m. today, Town Hall, 7875 Church St.
Clarke County
- Board of Supervisors Personnel Committee at 9:30 a.m. today, followed by work session at 10 a.m. and Finance Committee at 11 a.m., Berryville-Clarke County Government Center, 101 Chalmers Court.
Berryville
- Town Council, 7 p.m. Tuesday, Berryville-Clarke County Government Center.
