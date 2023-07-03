Winchester
City Council-Strategic Planning Committee, 3 p.m. today, Rouss City Hall, Zuckerman Room, 15 N. Cameron St.
City government offices closed Tuesday for Independence Day.
Board of Architectural Review, 4 p.m. Thursday, Rouss City Hall, council chambers.
Frederick County
Planning Commission, 7 p.m. Wednesday, County Administration Building, 107 N. Kent St.
County government offices closed Tuesday for Independence Day.
Economic Development Authority, 8 a.m. Thursday, County Administration Building, first-floor conference room.
Clarke County
County government offices closed Tuesday for Independence Day.
Planning Commission, 9 a.m. Friday, Berryville-Clarke County Government Center, 101 Chalmers Court.
Board of Septic and Well Appeals, 2 p.m. Friday, government center.
Berryville
Town Council work session, 3 p.m. Wednesday, Berryville-Clarke County Government Center, 101 Chalmers Court.
Tree Board, 7 p.m. Wednesday, government center.
