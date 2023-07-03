Winchester

City Council-Strategic Planning Committee, 3 p.m. today, Rouss City Hall, Zuckerman Room, 15 N. Cameron St.

City government offices closed Tuesday for Independence Day.

Board of Architectural Review, 4 p.m. Thursday, Rouss City Hall, council chambers.

Frederick County

Planning Commission, 7 p.m. Wednesday, County Administration Building, 107 N. Kent St.

County government offices closed Tuesday for Independence Day.

Economic Development Authority, 8 a.m. Thursday, County Administration Building, first-floor conference room.

Clarke County

County government offices closed Tuesday for Independence Day.

Planning Commission, 9 a.m. Friday, Berryville-Clarke County Government Center, 101 Chalmers Court.

Board of Septic and Well Appeals, 2 p.m. Friday, government center.

Berryville

Town Council work session, 3 p.m. Wednesday, Berryville-Clarke County Government Center, 101 Chalmers Court.

Tree Board, 7 p.m. Wednesday, government center.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.