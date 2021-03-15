Winchester
City Council boards and commissions, 1 p.m. today, Rouss City Hall, council chambers, 15 N. Cameron St.
School Board work session, 6 p.m. today, Central Administrative Office, 12 N. Washington St.
Economic Development Authority, 8 a.m. Tuesday, virtual-WebEx.
City Council Finance Committee, 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Rouss City Hall, council chambers.
City Council Public Safety Committee, 5 p.m. Wednesday, Rouss City Hall, fourth floor exhibit hall.
Planning Commission, 3 p.m. Tuesday, virtual-WebEx.
Board of Architectural Review, 4 p.m. Thursday, virtual-WebEx.
Frederick County
Board of Zoning Appeals, 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, County Administration Building board room, 107 N. Kent St.
Historic Resources Advisory Board, 6 p.m. Tuesday, board room.
School Board, 7 p.m. Tuesday. The meeting will be made accessible to the public via a live video stream on the FCPS YouTube page at https://youtu.be/Dc4LrN8wXZY.
Planning Commission, 7 p.m. Wednesday, board room.
Stephens City
Historic Preservation Commission, 5 p.m. Tuesday, Town Office, 1033 Locust St.
Public Works Committee, 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, Town Office.
Ordinance Committee, 5 p.m. Wednesday, Town Office.
Newtown Heritage Festival, 7:15 p.m. Thursday, Town Office.
Middletown
Public Works Committee, 7 p.m. today, Town Office, 7875 Church St.
Clarke County
Sanitary Authority, 9 a.m. Tuesday, Berryville-Clarke County Government Center, 101 Chalmers Court.
Board of Supervisors, 1 p.m. Tuesday, government center. Public hearing at 6:30 p.m. regarding manufactured homes.
Economic Development Advisory Commission, 1 p.m. Wednesday, government center.
Historic Preservation Commission, 4 p.m. Wednesday, government center.
Conservation Easement Authority, 10 a.m. Thursday.
Clarke-Berryville Joint Committee on Economic Development and Tourism, 10 a.m. Friday, government center.
Multijurisdictional
Winchester-Frederick County Tourism Board, 8 a.m. Friday, virtual-WebEx.
For more meeting information or to find out how to attend a meeting virtually, visit the locality’s website.
