Winchester
- Economic Development Authority, 8 a.m. Tuesday, Rouss City Hall, Zuckerman Room, 15 N. Cameron St.
- Planning Commission, 3 p.m. Tuesday, Rouss City Hall, council chambers.
- Public Health and Safety Committee, 5 p.m. Wednesday, Rouss City Hall, Zuckerman Room.
- Tourism Board, 8 a.m. Thursday, Visitor Center, 1400 S. Pleasant Valley Road.
Frederick County
- Finance Committee, 8 a.m. Wednesday, followed by a budget work session at 8:30 a.m., County Administration Building, 5 N. Kent St.
- Planning Commission, 7 p.m. Wednesday, County Administration Board.
Stephens City
- Town Council work session, 6 p.m. Tuesday, Town Office, 1033 Locust St.
- Newtown Heritage Festival, 7:15 p.m. Thursday, Town Office.
Clarke County
- Sanitary Authority, 9 a.m. Tuesday, Berryville-Clarke County Government Center, 101 Chalmers Court.
- Board of Supervisors, 1 p.m. Tuesday, government center. Public hearings at 6:30 p.m.
- Board of Social Services, 10 a.m. Wednesday, government center.
- Economic Development Authority Committee, 1 p.m. Wednesday, government center.
- Historic Preservation Commission, 4 p.m. Wednesday, government center
