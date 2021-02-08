Winchester
City Council-boards and committees, 1-4 p.m. today, Rouss City Hall, council chambers.
School Board work session, 6 p.m. today, John Kerr Elementary School, 427 Meadow Branch Ave.
City Council regular meeting and work session, 6 p.m. Tuesday, virtual WebEx.
Community Policy and Management Team, 2 p.m. Thursday, virtual WebEx.
Frederick County
Shawneeland Sanitary District Advisory Committee, 7 p.m. today, Sanitary District Office, 50 Tomahawk Trail.
Comprehensive Plans and Programs Committee, 7 p.m. today, County Administration Building first-floor conference room, 107 N. Kent St.
Social Services Board, 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, County Administration Building.
Aquatics Master Plan Committee, 10 a.m. Tuesday, County Administration Building.
Board of Superivisors budget work session, 5 p.m. Wednesday, County Administration Building.
Board of Supervisors regular meeting, 7 p.m. Wednesday, County Administration Building.
Human Resources Committee, 9 a.m. Friday, County Administration Building.
Stephens City
Personnel Committee, 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Town Office, 1033 Locust St.
Middletown
Town Council, 7 p.m. today, Town Office, 7875 Church St.
Clarke County
Board of Supervisors Personnel Committee, 9:30 a.m. today, followed by work session at 10 a.m. and Finance Committee at 11 a.m., Berryville-Clarke County Government Center, 101 Chalmers Court.
School Board public hearing on budget, 6:30 p.m. today, school offices, 317 W. Main St.
Fire & EMS Commission, 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Berryville-Clarke County Government Center.
Berryville
Town Council, 7 p.m. Tuesday, Berryville-Clarke County Government Center, 101 Chalmers Court.
