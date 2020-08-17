Winchester
Economic Development Authority, 8 a.m. Tuesday, Virtual-WebEx.
Planning Commission, 3 p.m. Tuesday, Virtual-WebEx.
City Council special meeting, 3:30 p.m. Thursday, Virtual-WebEx.
Frederick County Board of Zoning appeals, 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, County Administration Building board room, 107 N. Kent St.
School Board, 7 p.m. Tuesday. The meeting will be streamed on the school division’s YouTube page at https://youtu.be/PSqAUxiRTlA
Finance Committee, 8 a.m. Wednesday, board room.
Planning Commission, 7 p.m. Wednesday, board room.
Public Safety Committee, 8:30 a.m. Thursday, Public Safety Building, 1080 Coverstone Drive.
Stephens City
Historic Preservation Commission, 5 p.m. Tuesday.
Beautification Committee, 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Public Works Committee, 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Ordinance Committee, 5 p.m. Wednesday.
Newtown Heritage Festival Committee, 7:15 p.m. Thursday.
Middletown
Planning Commission work session, 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Clarke County
School Board special meeting, 11 a.m. today, 317 W. Main St., Berryville.
Sanitary Authority, 9 a.m. Tuesday, Berryville-Clarke County Government Center, 101 Chalmers Court.
Social Services Board, 10 a.m. Wednesday, government center.
Conservation Easement Authority, 10 a.m. Thursday, government center.
Regional
Winchester-Frederick County Tourism Board, 8 a.m. Thursday, Virtual-WebEx.
As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic many government meetings are being held virtually. For more information on how to access the virtual meetings, visit the locality’s website or call the respective administrative office.
