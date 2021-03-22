Winchester
- School Board, 6 p.m. today, John Kerr Elementary School, 427 Meadow Branch Ave.
- Parks and Recreation Advisory Board, 6:30 p.m. today, virtual WebEx.
- City Council regular meeting and work session, 6 p.m. Tuesday, Rouss City Hall, 15 N. Cameron St.
- City Council Planning and Development, 2 p.m. Thursday, Rouss City Hall, council chambers.
- Winchester Parking Authority, 7:30 a.m. Thursday, virtual WebEx.
- Social Services Advisory Board, 9:45 a.m. Thursday, virtual WebEx.
Frederick County
- Board of Supervisors, 7 p.m. Wednesday, County Administration Building, 107 N. Kent St., Winchester.
- Conservation Easement Authority, 9 a.m. Thursday, County Administration Building.
- Development Review and Regulations Committee, 7 p.m. Thursday, County Administration Building, first-floor conference room.
Stephens City
- Finance Committee, 4 p.m. Wednesday, Town Office, 1033 Locust St.
- Public Safety Committee, 5 p.m. Thursday, Town Office.
Middletown
- Planning Commission, 7 p.m. today, Town Hall, 7875 Church St.
- Ordinance Committee, 7 p.m. Wednesday, Town Hall.
Clarke County
School Board, 6:30 p.m. today, school administration office, 317 W. Main St., Berryville.
Berryville
Planning Commission, 7 p.m. Tuesday, Berryville-Clarke County Government Center, 101 Chalmers Court.
For more meeting information or to find out how to attend a meeting virtually, visit the locality's website.
