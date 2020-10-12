Winchester
Following are some of the government meetings scheduled this week:
City offices and courts closed today.
School Board work session, 6 p.m. today, John Kerr Elementary School, 427 Meadow Branch Ave.
City Council regular meeting and work session, 6 p.m. Tuesday, Jim Barnett Park recreation center, 1001 E. Cork St.
Board of Zoning Appeals, 4 p.m. Wednesday, Virtual-Webex.
Board of Architectural Review, 4 p.m. Thursday, Virtual-Webex.
Frederick County County offices closed today.
Parks and Recreation Commission, 7 p.m. Tuesday, Bowman Library, 871 Tasker Road.
Finance Committee, 8 a.m. Wednesday, County Administration Building, supervisors’ meeting room, 107 N. Kent St.
Board of Supervisors, 7 p.m. Wednesday, County Administration Building.
Public Safety Committee, 8:30 a.m. Thursday, Public Safety Building, 1080 Coverstone Drive.
Stephens City
Personnel Committee, 4:30 p.m. Tuesday
Newtown Heritage Festival, 7:15 p.m. Thursday.
Middletown
Town offices closed today.
Town Council, 7 p.m. Tuesday, Town Office, 7875 Church St.
Clarke County
County offices closed today.
School Board work session, 6:30 p.m. today, School Administration Office, 317 W. Main St.
Board of Supervisors’ Personnel Committee, 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, followed by work session at 10 a.m. and Finance Committee at 11 a.m., Berryville-Clarke County Government Center, 101 Chalmers Court.
Parks and Recreation Advisory Committee, 6 p.m. Wednesday, Clarke County Recreation Center, 225 Al Smith Circle.
Conservation Easement Authority, 10 a.m. Thursday, Berryville-Clarke County Government Center.
Berryville
Town Council, 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Berryville-Clarke County Government Center, 101 Chalmers Court.
For more meeting information, visit the locality’s website.
