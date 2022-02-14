Winchester
- School Board work session, 6 p.m. today, Central Administration Office, 12 N. Washington St.
- Economic Development Authority, 8 a.m. Tuesday, Rouss City Hall, Zuckerman Room, 15 N. Cameron St.
- Planning Commission, 3 p.m. Tuesday, Rouss City Hall, council chambers.
- Tourism Board, 8 a.m. Thursday, Visitors Center, 1400 S. Pleasant Valley Road.
- Board of Architectural Review, 4 p.m. Thursday, Rouss City Hall, council chambers.
Frederick County
- Comprehensive Plans and Programs Committee, 7 p.m. today, County Administration Building, first floor conference room, 107 N. Kent St., Winchester.
- Board of Zoning Appeals, 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, County Administration Building, board room.
- School Board, 7 p.m. Tuesday, School Administration Building, 1415 Amherst St., Winchester.
- Finance Committee, 8 a.m. Wednesday, County Administration Building board room. Budget work session follows at 8:30 a.m.
- Planning Commission, 7 p.m. Wednesday, County Administration Building board room.
Stephens City
- Work session, 6 p.m. Tuesday, Town Office, 1033 Locust St.
- Newtown Heritage Festival, 7:15 p.m. Thursday, Town Office.
Middletown
- Town Council, 7 p.m. today, Town Office, 7875 Church St.
Clarke County
- School Board budget public hearing, 6:30 p.m. today, School Administration Office, 317 W. Main St., Berryville.
- Sanitary Authority, 9 a.m. Tuesday, Berryville-Clarke County Government Center, 101 Chalmers Court.
- Board of Supervisors, 1 p.m. Tuesday, government center. Public hearings at 6:30 p.m. on short-term rentals.
- Litter Committee, 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, government center.
- Social Services Board, 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, government center.
- Planning Commission Comprehensive Plan Committee, 10:30 a.m. Thursday, government center.
