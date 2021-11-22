Winchester
- City Council regular meeting and work session, 6 p.m. Tuesday, Rouss City Hall, council chambers.
- City offices closed Thursday and Friday for the Thanksgiving holiday.
Frederick County
- Transportation Committee, 8:30 a.m. today, County Administration Building first-floor conference room, 107 N. Kent St.
- Community Policy and Management Team, 1 p.m. Tuesday, County Administration Building.
- Social Services special board meeting, 9 a.m. Tuesday, County Administration Building.
- County offices close at noon Wednesday for the Thanksgiving holiday and remain closed Thursday and Friday. The landfill and landfill convenience sites will close at noon Wednesday and remain closed Thursday. The landfill will be open on Friday until noon.
Stephens City
- Planning Commission, 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Town Office, 1033 Locust St.
Middletown
- Planning Commission, 7 p.m. today, Town Office, 7875 Church St.
- Town offices will close at noon Wednesday and remain closed Thursday and Friday for the Thanksgiving holiday.
- Town Christmas tree lighting at 4:45 p.m. Friday on Reliance Road.
Clarke County
- Board of Supervisors, 1 p.m. Tuesday, Berryville-Clarke County Government Center, 101 Chalmers Court. Public hearing on special-use permit amendment at 6 p.m.
- County offices will close at noon Wednesday and remain closed Thursday and Friday for the Thanksgiving holiday.
