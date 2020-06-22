This week’s government meetings Winchester
School Board, 6 p.m. today, John Kerr Elementary School, 427 Meadow Branch Ave.
City Council regular meeting and work session, 6 p.m. Tuesday, virtual meeting.
Economic Development Authority, 9 a.m. Tuesday, virtual meeting.
Parking Authority, 7:30 a.m. Thursday, virtual meeting.
Frederick County
Agricultural District Advisory Committee, 6 p.m. Thursday, County Administration Building, Board of Supervisors meeting room, 107 N. Kent St.
Development Review and Regulations Committee, 7 p.m. Thursday, County Administration Building, first-floor conference room.
Stephens City
Finance Committee, 4 p.m. Wednesday.
Public Works Committee, 4:30 p.m. Thursday.
Middletown
Planning Commission public hearing, following by regularly scheduled Planning Commission meeting, 7 p.m. today.
Clarke County
Berryville Area Development Authority, 7 p.m. Wednesday, Berryville-Clarke County Government Center, 101 Chalmers Court.
Department of Social Services Board, 9:30 a.m. Thursday, Berryville-Clarke County Government Center.
Berryville
Planning Commission, 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Berryville-Clarke County Government Center, 101 Chalmers Court.
Many government meetings are being held online over coronavirus concerns. For information about participating remotely, visit the locality’s website or call the government office.
