Winchester
Rouss City Hall, Joint Judicial Center and Jim Barnett Park recreation center closed today for Presidents Day/George Washington’s birthday.
Economic Development Authority, 8 a.m. Tuesday, virtual WebEx.
Planning Commission, 3 p.m. Tuesday, virtual WebEx.
School Board budget work session, 6 p.m. Tuesday, Central Administration Office, 12 N. Washington St.
Board of Architectural Review, 4 p.m. Thursday, virtual WebEx.
Tourism Board, 8 a.m. Thursday, virtual WebEx.
Old Town Advancement Commission work session, 5:30 p.m. Thursday, virtual WebEx.
Frederick County Government offices closed today. Landfill and landfill convenience sites close at noon.
School Board, 7 p.m. Tuesday. Meeting will be broadcast on the division’s YouTube channel.
Finance Committee, 8 a.m. Wednesday, County Administration Building, 107 N. Kent St.
Planning Commission, 7 p.m. Wednesday, County Administration Building.
Stephens City
Town Office closed today.
Historic Preservation Commission, 5 p.m. Tuesday, Town Office, 1033 Locust St.
Public Works Committee, 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, followed by Ordinance Committee at 5 p.m., Town Office.
Newtown Heritage Festival, 7:15 p.m. Thursday, Town Office.
Middletown
Town Office closed today.
Ordinance Committee, 7 p.m. Wednesday, Town Office.
Clarke County
Government offices closed today.
Sanitary Authority, 9 a.m. Tuesday, Berryville-Clarke County Government Center, 101 Chalmers Court.
Board of Supervisors, 1 p.m. Tuesday, Berryivlle-Clarke County Government Center.
Social Services Board, 10 a.m. Wednesday, Berryville-Clarke County Government Center.
Conservation Easement Authority, 10 a.m. Thursday, Berryville-Clarke County Government Center.
For more information about attending a meeting virtually, visit the locality’s website.
