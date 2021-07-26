Winchester
Parks and Recreation Advisory Committee, 6:30 p.m. today, Jim Barnett Park recreation center, 1001 E. Cork St.
City Council regular meeting and work session, 6 p.m. Tuesday, Rouss City Hall, council chambers.
Community Development Committee, 3 p.m. Thursday, Rouss City Hall, council chambers.
Planning & Economic Development Committee, 2 p.m. Thursday, Rouss City Hall, council chambers.
Frederick County
Community Policy & Management Team, 1 p.m. today, County Administration Building, first floor conference room, 107 N. Kent St.
Public Works Committee, County Administration Building, public works department conference room.
Stephens City
Parks Committee, 5 p.m. today, Town Office, 1033 Locust St.
Planning Commission, 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Town Office.
Finance Committee, 4 p.m. Wednesday, Town Office.
Public Safety Committee, 5 p.m. Thursday, Town Office.
Middletown
Planning Commission, 7 p.m. today, Town Office, 7975 Church St.
Public comment meeting on Hester property, 7 p.m. Tuesday, Town Office.
Clarke County
School Board, 6:30 p.m. today, school administration building, 317 W. Main St., Berryville.
For more meeting information, visit the locality’s website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.