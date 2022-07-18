Winchester
- Economic Development Authority, 8 a.m. Tuesday, Rouss City Hall, Zuckerman Room, 15 N. Cameron St.
- Board of Architectural Review, 4 p.m. Thursday, Rouss City Hall, council chambers.
- Tourism Board, 8 a.m. Thursday, Visitors Center, 1400 S. Pleasant Valley Road.
Frederick County
- Board of Supervisors work session, noon today, County Administration Building, 107 N. Kent St.
- Historic Resources Advisory Board, 6 p.m. Tuesday, County Administration Building, first floor conference room.
- School Board, 6 pm. Tuesday, School Administration Building, 1415 Amherst St.
- Finance Committee, 8 a.m. Wednesday, County Administration Building, board room.
- Planning Commission, 7 p.m. Wednesday, County Administration Building, board room.
Stephens City
- Town Council work session, 6 p.m. Tuesday, Town Office, 1033 Locust St.
- Newtown Heritage Festival, 7:15 p.m. Thursday, Town Office.
Clarke County
- Historic Preservation Commission special meeting, 6 p.m., Berryville-Clarke County Government Center, 101 Chalmers Court.
- Sanitary Authority, 9 a.m. Tuesday, government center.
- Board of Supervisors, 1 p.m. Tuesday, government center.
- Litter Committee, 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, government center.
- Board of Social Services, 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, government center.
- Economic Development Advisory Committee, 1 p.m. Wednesday, government center.
- Historic Preservation Commission, 4 p.m. Wednesday, government center.
- Berryville-Clarke County Joint Committee on Economic Development and Tourism, 10 a.m. Friday, government center.
Berryville
- Town Council Public Safety Committee, 3 p.m. today, Berryville-Clarke County Government Center.
