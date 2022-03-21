Winchester
- Frederick-Winchester Service Authority, 8:30 a.m. today, Rouss City Hall, 4th Floor Exhibit Hall, 15 N. Cameron St.
- Board & Commissions Committee, 1 p.m. today, Rouss City Hall, council chambers.
- School Board budget work session, 6 p.m. today, Central Administrative Office, 12 N. Washington St.
- City Council regular meeting, 6 p.m. Tuesday, Rouss City Hall, council chambers.
- Planning & Economic Development Committee, 2 p.m. Thursday, Rouss City Hall, Zuckerman Room.
- Winchester Parking Authority, 7:30 a.m. Thursday, 131 N. Kent St.
Frederick County
- Board of Supervisors regular meeting, 7 p.m. Wednesday, County Administration Building, 107 N. Kent St.
- Development Review & Regulations Committee, 7 p.m. Thursday, County Administration Building.
Stephens City
- Planning Commission, 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Town Office, 1033 Locust St.
Clarke County
- Community Policy and Management Team, 2 p.m. Tuesday, Berryville-Clarke County Government Center, 101 Chalmers Court.
- Historic Preservation Commission, 4 p.m. Wednesday, government center.
- Berryville Area Development Authority, 7 p.m. Wednesday, government center.
Berryville
- Planning Commission, 7 p.m. Tuesday, Berryville-Clarke County Government Center, 101 Chalmers Court.
For more meeting information, visit the locality's website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.