Winchester
- City Council Finance Committee, 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Rouss City Hall, Council Chambers and virtual WebEx.
- Planning Commission work session, 3 p.m. Tuesday, virtual WebEx.
- Community Policy and Management Team, 2 p.m. Thursday, virtual WebEx.
Frederick County
- Board of Supervisors budget work session, 5 p.m. Wednesday, County Administration Building public works department conference room, 107 N. Kent St.
Stephens City
- Town Council, 6 p.m. Tuesday.
Clarke County
Board of Supervisors public hearings on Transient Occupancy Tax, Cigarette Tax, Food & Beverage Tax, FY2022 Budget, Tax Rates, 6 p.m. Tuesday, Berryville-Clarke County Government Center, 101 Chalmers Court.
- Fire and EMS Commission, 6:30 p.m. Thursday, government center.
Middletown
- Town Council work session, 7 p.m. today,
- Finance Committee, 6 p.m. Wednesday, 7875 Church St.
