Winchester Planning Commission work session, 3 p.m. Tuesday, virtual WebEx.
Board of Architectural Review, 4 p.m. Thursday, virtual WebEx.
Frederick County School Board, 7 p.m. Tuesday. Meeting will be available for viewing on the school division’s YouTube page.
Economic Development Authority, 8 a.m. Thursday, County Administration Building board room, 107 N. Kent St.
Stephens City
Town Council, 6 p.m. Tuesday, Town Office, 1033 St.
Middletown
Work session, 7 p.m. today, Town Office, 7875 Church St.
Clarke County
Monument Committee, 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Clarke County High School auditorium.
Planning Commission, 9 a.m. Friday, Berryville-Clarke County Government Center, 101 Chalmers Court.
Berryville
Architectural Review Board, 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, Berryville-Clarke County Government Center.
Tree Board, 7 p.m. Wednesday, Berryville-Clarke County Government Center.
