Winchester
- Frederick-Winchester Service Authority, 8:30 a.m. today, Rouss City Hall, Zuckerman Room.
- Common Council Joint Planning/Economic Development Committee and Public Health/Safety Committee, 4 p.m. today, Rouss City Hall, Zuckerman Room.
- Parks and Recreation Board, 6 p.m. Wednesday, Jim Barnett Park Recreation Center, 1001 E. Cork St.
- Towing and Recovery Board, 1 p.m. Thursday, Timbrook Public Safety Center, third floor.
Frederick County
- School Board, 5 p.m. Tuesday, Administration Building, 1415 Amherst St., Winchester.
- Planning Commission, 7 p.m. Wednesday, County Administration Building, 107 N. Kent St., Winchester.
Middletown
- Town Council work session, 7 p.m. today, Town Hall, 7875 Church St.
Clarke County
- Conservation Easement Authority, 10 a.m. Friday, Berryville-Clarke County Government Center, 101 Chalmers Court, Berryville.
Berryville
- Town Council called meeting, 3 p.m. today, government center.
Boyce
- Town Council, 7 p.m. Tuesday, Town Hall, 23 E. Main St.
