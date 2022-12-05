Winchester
  • Frederick-Winchester Service Authority, 8:30 a.m. today, Rouss City Hall, Zuckerman Room.
  • Common Council Joint Planning/Economic Development Committee and Public Health/Safety Committee, 4 p.m. today, Rouss City Hall, Zuckerman Room.
  • Parks and Recreation Board, 6 p.m. Wednesday, Jim Barnett Park Recreation Center, 1001 E. Cork St.
  • Towing and Recovery Board, 1 p.m. Thursday, Timbrook Public Safety Center, third floor.
Frederick County
  • School Board, 5 p.m. Tuesday, Administration Building, 1415 Amherst St., Winchester.
  • Planning Commission, 7 p.m. Wednesday, County Administration Building, 107 N. Kent St., Winchester.
Middletown
  • Town Council work session, 7 p.m. today, Town Hall, 7875 Church St.
Clarke County
  • Conservation Easement Authority, 10 a.m. Friday, Berryville-Clarke County Government Center, 101 Chalmers Court, Berryville.
Berryville
  • Town Council called meeting, 3 p.m. today, government center.
Boyce
  • Town Council, 7 p.m. Tuesday, Town Hall, 23 E. Main St.

