Winchester
- School Board work session, 6 p.m. today, Central Administrative Office, 598 N. Kent St.
- City Council, 6 p.m. Tuesday, Rouss City Hall, 15 N. Cameron St.
Frederick County
- Parks and Recreation Commission, 7 p.m. Tuesday, County Administration Building, 107 N. Kent St.
- Board of Supervisors work session, 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, followed by regular meeting at 7 p.m., County Administration Building.
- Regional Airport Authority, 5 p.m. Thursday, Winchester Regional Airport, 491 Airport Road.
- Human Resources Committee, 9 a.m. Friday, County Administration Building.
Middletown
- Special meeting, 6 p.m. today, followed by Town Council at 7 p.m., Town Office, 7875 Church St.
Clarke County
- Board of Supervisors Personnel Committee, 9:30 a.m. today, followed by work session at 10 a.m. and Finance Committee at 11 a.m. Budget public hearing and special meeting at 6:30 p.m. All at Berryville-Clarke County Government Center, 101 Chalmers Court.
- Parks and Recreation Advisory Board, 6 p.m. Wednesday, Clarke County Parks and Recreation, 225 Al Smith Circle.
- Fire & EMS Commission, 6:30 p.m. Thursday, government center.
- Conservation Easement Authority, 10 a.m. Friday, government center.
Berryville
- Town Council, 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Berryville-Clarke County Government Center, 101 Chalmers Court
