Winchester
- City Council Boards & Commissions, 1 p.m. today, Rouss City Hall, council chambers, 15 N. Cameron St.
- Economic Development Authority, 8 a.m. Tuesday, Rouss City Hall, Fourth Floor Exhibit Hall.
- Planning Commission, 3 p.m. Tuesday, Rouss City Hall, council chambers.
- Public Safety Committee, 5 p.m. Wednesday, Rouss City Hall, council chambers.
- Board of Architectural Review, 4 p.m. Thursday, Rouss City Hall, council chambers.
- Social Services Advisory Board, 4 p.m. Thursday, 24 Baker St.
- Special Council Committee meeting-Planning & Economic Development, 2 p.m. Thursday, Rouss City Hall, Charles Zuckerman Old Council Chambers.
- Old Town Advancement Commission work session, 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Rouss City Hall, Fourth Floor Exhibit Hall.
Frederick County
- Historic Resources Advisory Board, 6 p.m. Tuesday, County Administration Building first-floor conference room, 107 N. Kent St.
- Finance Committee, 8 a.m. Wednesday, administration building first-floor conference room.
- Planning Commission, 7 p.m. Wednesday, administration building board room.
- Development Review & Regulations Committee, 7 p.m. Thursday, administration building first-floor conference room.
Stephens City
- Personnel Committee, 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Town Office, 1033 Locust St.
- Public Works Committee, 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, Town Office. Ordinance Committee at 5 p.m.
- Newtown Heritage Festival, 7:15 p.m. Thursday, Town Office.
Clarke County
- School Board, 6:30 p.m. today, School Administration Office, 317 W. Main St., Berryville.
- Sanitary Authority, 9 a.m. Tuesday, Berryville-Clarke County Government Center, 101 Chalmers Court.
- Clarke County Litter Committee, 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, government center.
- Board of Supervisors Finance Committee special meeting, 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, government center.
- Board of Supervisors special meeting, 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, government center.
- Social Services Board, 10 a.m. Wednesday, government center.
- Economic Development Advisory Committee, 1 p.m. Wednesday, government center.
Berryville
- Community Development Committee, 9 a.m. today, government center.
- Public Safety Committee, 1:30 p.m. today, government center.
- Personnel Committee, 9 a.m. Tuesday, government center.
- Budget/Finance Committee, 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, government center.
- Streets & Utilities Committee, 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, government center.
For for meeting information, visit the locality's website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.