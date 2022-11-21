Winchester
Frederick-Winchester Service Authority, 8:30 a.m. today, Rouss City Hall, 4th floor Exhibit Hall, 15 N. Cameron St.
City Council Committee-Boards and Commissions, 1 p.m. today, Rouss City Hall, council chambers.
City Council, 6 p.m. Tuesday, Rouss City Hall, council chambers.
City offices closed Thursday and Friday for Thanksgiving holiday.
Frederick County
Development Review and Regulations Committee, 7 p.m. today, County Administration Building, first floor conference room, 107 N. Kent St.
Government offices close at noon Wednesday for Thanksgiving holiday and remain closed Thursday and Friday.
Middletown
Public hearing, 7 p.m. today, Town Hall, 7875 Church St.
Town offices closed Thursday and Friday for Thanksgiving holiday.
Town Christmas tree lighting, 4:45 p.m. Friday, Reliance Road.
Clarke County
Board of Supervisors, noon Tuesday, Berryville-Clarke County Government Center, 101 Chalmers Court.
Community Policy and Management Team, 2 p.m. Tuesday, government center.
County offices close at noon Wednesday for Thanksgiving holiday and remain closed Thursday and Friday.
Berryville
Town offices close at noon Wednesday for Thanksgiving holiday and remain closed Thursday and Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.