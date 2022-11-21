Winchester

Frederick-Winchester Service Authority, 8:30 a.m. today, Rouss City Hall, 4th floor Exhibit Hall, 15 N. Cameron St.

City Council Committee-Boards and Commissions, 1 p.m. today, Rouss City Hall, council chambers.

City Council, 6 p.m. Tuesday, Rouss City Hall, council chambers.

City offices closed Thursday and Friday for Thanksgiving holiday.

Frederick County

Development Review and Regulations Committee, 7 p.m. today, County Administration Building, first floor conference room, 107 N. Kent St.

Government offices close at noon Wednesday for Thanksgiving holiday and remain closed Thursday and Friday.

Middletown

Public hearing, 7 p.m. today, Town Hall, 7875 Church St.

Town offices closed Thursday and Friday for Thanksgiving holiday.

Town Christmas tree lighting, 4:45 p.m. Friday, Reliance Road.

Clarke County

Board of Supervisors, noon Tuesday, Berryville-Clarke County Government Center, 101 Chalmers Court.

Community Policy and Management Team, 2 p.m. Tuesday, government center.

County offices close at noon Wednesday for Thanksgiving holiday and remain closed Thursday and Friday.

Berryville

Town offices close at noon Wednesday for Thanksgiving holiday and remain closed Thursday and Friday.

