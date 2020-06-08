Winchester

School Board work session, 6 p.m. today, WPS Central Office, 12 N. Washington St.

Parks and Recreation Board Advisory Board, special meeting, 6:30 p.m. today. Virtual meeting.

City Council special meeting, 4:30 p.m. Tuesday. Virtual meeting.

City Council regular meeting and work session, 6 p.m. Tuesday, Rouss City Hall, council chambers.

Frederick County

Board of Supervisors, 7 p.m. Wednesday, County Administration Building, 107 N. Kent St.

Middletown

Town Council, 7 p.m. today.

Clarke County

Board of Supervisors work session, 10 a.m. today, Berryville-Clarke County Government Center, 101 Chalmers Court.

Fire & EMS Commission, 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Berryville-Clarke County government center.

Berryville

Town Council, 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Berryville-Clarke County Government Center, 101 Chalmers Court.

